Further drawdowns at Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, could also provide new upward pressure on oil markets as it would compound supply tightness stemming from supply cuts by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Oil prices edge higher as markets focus on supply tightness - September 26, 2023
- FOREX-Dollar firm but softens against yen ahead of FOMC - September 26, 2023
- Forex Today: Risk aversion fuels Dollar’s rally, inflations data on focus - September 26, 2023