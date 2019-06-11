Old Spanish Heart-Shaped Coins Will Be Focus of Bolivia Conference

LA PAZ – A number of heart-shaped coins minted in Potosi during the Spanish colonial epoch will be studied at a numismatic conference to be held later this month in Bolivia, organizers announced …
