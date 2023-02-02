The appointment of Mr. Lefrançois to the board of Orea is vital in ensuring technical continuity at Montagne d’Or.’ Mr. Giustra further stated: ‘Nobody knows the Montagne d’Or gold deposit better …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Orea Continues To Bolster Its Management Team To Focus On 5M Oz Montagne D’or Gold Deposit* - February 2, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as traders focus on Fed decision - February 2, 2023
- Digital Wellbeing will soon allow Focus Modes to go on vacation - February 2, 2023