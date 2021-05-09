FERNANDO ZOBEL DE AYALA, president and chief executive officer of Ayala Corp. — COMPANY HANDOUTTOP BUSINESS LEADERS, government officials and experts will come together at this month’s BusinessWorld …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PHL digital economy in focus at BusinessWorld forum
FERNANDO ZOBEL DE AYALA, president and chief executive officer of Ayala Corp. — COMPANY HANDOUTTOP BUSINESS LEADERS, government officials and experts will come together at this month’s BusinessWorld …