U.S. dollar down 0.4% * Markets pricing in Fed’s 25 bps rate hike in May * Palladium up over 3% (Adds comment, updates prices) By Seher Dareen April 18 (Reuters) – Gold prices climbed back above the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Top Silver Stocks for Q2 2023 - April 19, 2023
- Silver bulls are lining up as the US Dollar hits a 61.8% Fibo area - April 19, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs back above $2,000 on dollar retreat - April 19, 2023