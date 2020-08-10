CFTC * Japan, Singapore markets closed for public holidays * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open in an external browser (Adds comments, details, updates prices) By Brijesh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar holds onto gains; U.S.-China spat in focus - August 10, 2020
- Silver weakens as traders take profits into the weekend - August 9, 2020
- Silver Chartbook – When It Counts - August 9, 2020