Aug 19 (Reuters) – Gold fell below $2,000 an ounce on Wednesday as the dollar steadied … said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Silver rose 0.2% to $27.70 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.4% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips below $2,000 as dollar steadies; Fed minutes in focus - August 19, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as dollar extends fall; focus on Fed minutes - August 18, 2020
- Gold inches higher as dollar extends fall; focus on Fed minutes - August 18, 2020