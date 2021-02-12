Gold heads for its first weekly gain in three * Dollar set for its biggest weekly fall in eight weeks * Platinum up over 10% for the week (Adds comments, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng Feb 12 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar ticks up; platinum set for over 10% weekly gain - February 12, 2021
- Despite Dizzying Market, Coins Hold Strong - February 12, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as dollar pauses; platinum set for over 10% weekly gain - February 12, 2021