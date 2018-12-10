but the focus will be on how manyhikes will follow in 2019. Gold tends to gain when rate hike expectations recede aslower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yieldingbullion and weigh on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases from five-month peak as dollar firms on Brexit worries - December 10, 2018
- Gold steadies near 5-month peak on subdued dollar - December 10, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 5-month peak on subdued dollar - December 10, 2018