About 68% chance of Fed rate hike in May Focus on U.S. CPI data on Wednesday (Recasts … U.S. jobs numbers rekindled bets for another interest rate hike and buoyed the dollar, but persistent economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Big week ahead for commodities with FOMC, inflation and US jobs data in focus – What’s next? [Video] - April 10, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases on strong U.S. data, but holds near $2,000 pivot - April 10, 2023
- Market LIVE Updates: Indices open firm amid mixed global cues; Titan, Tata Motors in focus - April 10, 2023