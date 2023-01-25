GDP estimates, jobless claims due on Thursday * Gold needs fresh catalyst to push higher – analyst * Graphic: Global asset performance (Adds details, updates prices) By Seher Dareen Jan 25 (Reuters) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower from nine-month high, focus turns to U.S. data - January 25, 2023
- Gold edges lower from nine-month high, focus turns to U.S. data - January 25, 2023
- GoldHaven Resources Identifies Metal-Rich Zone in Open-Ended Trend on Smoke Mountain Polymetallic Project; Will Advance Towards Drill Testing - January 25, 2023