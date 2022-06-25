Gold down for fourth straight session * U.S. Fed Chair Powell to testify later in the day * EU could target Russia’s gold in next set of sanctions (Updates prices) By Bharat Gautam June 22 (Reuters) – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses on dollar strength; central banks in focus - June 25, 2022
- Gold Digger: US retail demand for gold, silver bars ‘almost insatiable’, Metals Focus says - June 24, 2022
- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides Galena Complex Joint Venture Exploration Update - June 23, 2022