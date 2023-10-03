Gold posts longest losing streak since Aug 2022 on Monday U.S. JOLTs job openings data due at 1400 GMT Silver hits 6-1/2-month low … keeping interest rates high boosted the dollar and bond yields, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold extends slide as hawkish Fed, firm dollar dominate mood - October 3, 2023
- Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar - October 3, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes more downside below $20.50 on upbeat US Job Opening report - October 3, 2023