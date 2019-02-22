Feb 22 (Reuters) – Gold rose on Friday en route to a second weekly gain as the dollar was subdued by weak U.S. economic … and was set for its best week since early November 2018. Silver was up 0.7 p…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold eyes second weekly gain as focus shifts to growth fears - February 22, 2019
- Gold eyes second weekly gain as focus shifts to growth fears - February 22, 2019
- Gold prices rise on subdued dollar; Fed stance limits gains - February 22, 2019