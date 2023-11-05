Gold prices edged up on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar and Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and as investors stepped up bets that the central bank may be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar, yields slip after Fed keeps rates steady - November 5, 2023
- Affle Q2 profit up 13.2% at Rs 66.78 crore, revenue rises 21.6% on consumer demand, R&D focus, ROI-linked CPCU biz model - November 4, 2023
- UCO Bank shifts focus to corporate loans amid global inflation pressures - November 4, 2023