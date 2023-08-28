Gold prices edged higher on Monday, helped by a retreat in the dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited a slew of U.S. economic data this week for more clues on interest rate outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as yields pull back, focus on US economic data - August 28, 2023
- Gold firms as yields pull back, focus on US economic data - August 28, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD juggles nominally above $24.00 ahead of data-packed week - August 28, 2023