Fed’s decision due at 1800 GMT * U.S. dollar gains for fourth session * Gold’s technical … upwards when buyers take up positions above $1,760 an ounce.” In other metals, silver fell 0.4% to $25.86 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms on inflation bets; focus on Fed policy verdict - March 17, 2021
- Gold Technical Analysis: A Strong Dollar Weakening Gains - March 16, 2021
- First Majestic Silver: Diversifying Into A Tier-1 Jurisdiction With Jerritt Canyon - March 15, 2021