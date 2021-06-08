Gold held on to gains as the dollar slid on Monday, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week for clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering economic support measures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar dips; focus on U.S. inflation data, Fed
Gold held on to gains as the dollar slid on Monday, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week for clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering economic support measures.