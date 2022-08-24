Gold held steady on Wednesday, with gains checked by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, as market participants looked forward to a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week. Aug 24 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as investors focus on Jackson Hole symposium - August 23, 2022
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bulls reclaimed the $19.00 ahead of Jackshon Hole event - August 23, 2022
- Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data - August 23, 2022