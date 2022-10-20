Gold firmed 1% on Thursday after a weaker dollar helped prices bounce back from a three-week low hit earlier in the session, although bets for more big U.S. interest rate hikes cast a shadow on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1% as dollar slides - October 20, 2022
- Apex Fintech Solutions’ Data Highlights Gen Z’s Increased Focus on Renewable Energy in Third Quarter 2022 - October 20, 2022
- Gold steady with focus on rates outlook and risks of recession - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post