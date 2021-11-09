Gold prices hovered near a two-month peak on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and U.S. bond yields, as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next move on rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold hovers near 2-month high as U.S. inflation data in focus - November 9, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold lingers near 2-month high as focus turns to U.S. inflation data - November 9, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-month high as focus turns to U.S. inflation data - November 9, 2021