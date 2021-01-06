(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) * U.S. 10-year yields hit highest since March * Gold can reach $2,000 by end of month – analyst * Minutes of U.S. Fed’s last policy meeting due at 1900 GMT By …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-month peak on soft dollar, U.S. verdict in focus - January 6, 2021
- Equity sentiment steady, US ADP and Georgia Senate race in focus - January 6, 2021
- Gold inches up on weak dollar; focus on Georgia runoffs outcome - January 5, 2021