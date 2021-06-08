Gold prices hovered near the key level of $1,900 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields, while investors awaited U.S. data later this week to gauge inflationary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices hover near $1,900/oz on subdued U.S. dollar, yields
Gold prices hovered near the key level of $1,900 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields, while investors awaited U.S. data later this week to gauge inflationary …