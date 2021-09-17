Dollar holds close to near three-week peak * Silver set for second week of decline * Palladium down 4% this week By Arundhati Sarkar Sept 17 (Reuters) – Gold recouped some losses on Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold recoups some losses, but still headed for weekly dip - September 17, 2021
- Why Maggi Simpkins Is About To Break Records With A Million-Dollar Ring At Sotheby’s - September 17, 2021
- Share Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At Opening Gains; Hero Moto, Jubilant Foodworks, PNB In Focus - September 16, 2021