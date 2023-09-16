Gold up 0.3% this week so far*Platinum, palladium, and silver set for weekly gains*Focus shift to US Fed meet next week*China premiums surge this week on strong buying(Updates prices as of 1756 GMT)By …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% on US dollar weakness, safe-haven demand - September 16, 2023
- Gold rises 1% on US dollar weakness, safe-haven demand - September 16, 2023
- Used Ford Focus for sale in Silver Spring, MD under $799,974 - September 15, 2023