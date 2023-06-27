Dollar edges down 0.1% * Benchmark U.S. yields near session-highs * Silver, platinum, palladium up 1% each By Seher Dareen June 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar retreated ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises as dollar weakens with data, Fed cues in focus - June 27, 2023
- Gold prices steady on softer dollar, focus on economic cues - June 27, 2023
- Gold Price rises as dollar weakens with data, Fed cues in focus - June 27, 2023