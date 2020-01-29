*Death toll from coronavirus rises to 132 in China. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,572.22 per ounce by 10:16 a.m. EST. “Investors are looking for hints on what the Fed will do with rates in 2020,” said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises as virus woes persist, focus turns to Fed - January 29, 2020
- Gold rises as virus woes persist, focus turns to Fed - January 29, 2020
- Gold dips as stocks and dollar recover - January 28, 2020