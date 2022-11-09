Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, pressured by an uptick in the dollar, and as traders looked ahead to key U.S. inflation figures this week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Gold near one-month peak with focus on U.S. inflation data - November 9, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms with focus on U.S. inflation data - November 9, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide, U.S. inflation data in focus - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post