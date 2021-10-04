Gold prices held steady below a one-week high on Monday as lingering concerns over higher inflation and a slowdown in economic growth countered pressure from a firmer dollar.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as inflationary concerns counter firmer dollar - October 4, 2021
- Silver Chartbook – Silver Is Your Best Strategy - September 30, 2021
- Billion-dollar bonanza under a corridor of old gold - September 29, 2021