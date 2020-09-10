Gold prices held steady near a one-week high on Thursday as the U.S. dollar weakened ahead of a policy decision by the European Central Bank due later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-week high as dollar eases; focus on ECB meet - September 9, 2020
- Bowers on collecting: Focus on a famous hoard — Talbot, Allum & Lee coppers - September 9, 2020
- Gold dips on dollar strength, central bank meetings in focus - September 9, 2020