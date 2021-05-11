* Dollar stages recovery from over 2-month low hit on Monday * BOJ warns of risks to recovery prospects at April meeting (Recasts, updates prices) By Shreyansi Singh May 11 (Reuters) – Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold subdued on buoyant dollar; focus on U.S. inflation data
* Dollar stages recovery from over 2-month low hit on Monday * BOJ warns of risks to recovery prospects at April meeting (Recasts, updates prices) By Shreyansi Singh May 11 (Reuters) – Gold …