All eyes on U.S. Fed minutes due on Wednesday * Further Fed hawkishness likely to penalise gold – analyst * Palladium eyes third straight session of losses (Updates prices, adds milestone) By …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued on dollar strength, focus on Fed minutes - August 16, 2022
- Gold subdued on dollar strength, focus on Fed minutes - August 16, 2022
- Gold Drops With China’s Slowdown and Fed Rate Path in Focus - August 15, 2022