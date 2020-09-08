PRECIOUS-Gold subdued on strong dollar; ECB meeting in focus

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, although rising doubts over the economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump limited losses, with investors awaiting the outcome of the European …
