VANCOUVER, British Columbia, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQX: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) announces assay results from drilling located outside of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Prime Mining Announces Discovery Holes in Several New Gold- and Silver-Bearing Areas - March 20, 2023
- Dollar General invests $100M in staffing, store enhancement - March 18, 2023
- IRS Shifts Focus From Virtual Currency to Digital Assets - March 18, 2023