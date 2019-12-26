She is a very adept miler, not sure Gosford is her go, but she’s peaking. VALUE BET: DANCING DOLLAR (Race 3, No. 11) Well bred filly, her dam was placed in the Magic Millions and Silver Slipper.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Raceday focus: Bets bets, inside mail for Gosford - December 26, 2019
- In a wealthy Md. suburb, overall health gains obscure growing racial inequities - December 25, 2019
- The Most Influential People of 2019 - December 25, 2019