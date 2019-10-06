Amid the global gloom, these businessmen, instead of following their regular export markets in US and Europe have recently shifted focus to African … rupee against the dollar has also played …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Rajkot finds silver lining in African skies - October 5, 2019
- Rare collector has a trove of Gandhi memorabilia - October 5, 2019
- Gold gains on economic fears; investors focus on jobs report - October 4, 2019