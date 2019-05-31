The three U.S. Mints producing coins in 1876 all turned out very small quantities of eagles. The Specie Payment Resumption Act of January 14, 1875, ensured a focus on subsidiary silver coin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Rare 1876-CC Liberty Head Eagle Gold Coin in Upcoming Stack’s Bowers Baltimore Auction
The three U.S. Mints producing coins in 1876 all turned out very small quantities of eagles. The Specie Payment Resumption Act of January 14, 1875, ensured a focus on subsidiary silver coin …