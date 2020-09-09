Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 0.94percent to Rs 2126.90 after the company said Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures at an equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- US private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail - September 9, 2020
- RIL advances after PE fund Silver Lake buys 1.75% stake in Reliance Retail - September 9, 2020
- Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail - September 9, 2020