Since Japan is a resource-importing country, surging energy prices and rapid falls of the yen against the U.S. dollar are two major … said he will focus on curbing prices of oil, electricity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Rising prices key focus in Japan election but no party has silver bullet - June 29, 2022
- HKUST: HKUST-Sino One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition 2022 Tackles Health and Environmental Safety Issues with Innovation - June 29, 2022
- FOCUS: Rising prices key focus in election but no party has silver bullet - June 28, 2022