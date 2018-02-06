“Relative silver and platinum weakness points towards … “The recent recovery across key crop futures traded in Chicago paused with the focus alternating between weather changes, export data and currency developments,” he said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Saxo Bank: Commodities pause as US yield spike boosts dollar - February 6, 2018
- Silver market under long liquidation; Support seen at 38353 - February 6, 2018
- Are Higher Interest Rates Bullish For Silver? - February 5, 2018