Indian equity markets opened firm on Monday amid mixed global cues. While Sensex surged over 460 points to 60,205.02, Nifty50 topped 17,900 and was trading 120 points higher at 17,932.95.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Share Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 60000, Nifty surpasses 17900; IT, auto stocks in focus - January 10, 2022
- American Semiconductor Is Taking A Step Towards U.S. Domestic Chip Packaging - January 9, 2022
- Surging Energy and US Yields the Early 2022 Focus - January 7, 2022