Silver has weakened from its recent highs above $26, and we could see even lower prices in the weeks ahead if the U.S. dollar remains strong. The U.S. Federal Reserve switched to a more hawkish tone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Should I buy Silver at the current price? - March 26, 2022
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rallies towards $26.00 despite higher dollar/yields amid geopolitical woes - March 24, 2022
- Silver Rallies As Gold/Silver Ratio Moves Towards 76 - March 24, 2022