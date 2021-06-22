Bulls are attempting to correct the strong downward pressures imposed by the greenback. Silver traders will be looking to the Fed’s chair today for insight into the central bank’s policy roadmap. At …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Silver bulls are making headway towards a 38.2% Fibo recovery
Bulls are attempting to correct the strong downward pressures imposed by the greenback. Silver traders will be looking to the Fed’s chair today for insight into the central bank’s policy roadmap. At …