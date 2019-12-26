Gold tends to get most of the focus. Given the likelihood of rising inflation, rising U.S. interest rates and a weaker dollar, a run to the $1700-$1800 range for gold remains a strong possibility.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Could Be On The Precipice Of A Big Move - December 26, 2019
- Gold makes headway above $1,500 as 2020 comes into closer focus - December 26, 2019
- Gold and silver shocks continue to rise silver strong do not change - December 26, 2019