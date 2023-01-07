Will silver continue to move higher in 2023? As in the case of gold, Treasury yields and U.S. dollar have a material impact on silver market dynamics. However, silver also depends on industrial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Forecast 2023 – Will Silver Continue Its Upward Trend Next Year? - January 7, 2023
- How to Get Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck? Answered - January 6, 2023
- U.S. stock futures soar with focus on cooling wages - January 6, 2023