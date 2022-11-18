Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were all forecast … Demand is likely to fall next year, said Philip Newman at consultants Metals …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Heads for Biggest Deficit in Decades, Silver Institute Says - November 17, 2022
- Gold retreats as dollar steadies, focus stays on Fed hikes - November 17, 2022
- Stocks Edge Lower, Nvidia, Cisco, Macy’s And Elon Musk In Focus – Five Things To Know - November 17, 2022