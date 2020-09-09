US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has picked up 1.75 per cent stake in the retail arm of Reliance Industries for Rs 7,500 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement. “Reliance Industries …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail - September 9, 2020
- Gold rises Rs 122; silver gains Rs 340 - September 8, 2020
- Gold eases on firmer dollar; focus shifts to central banks - September 8, 2020