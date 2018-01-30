Silver dipped as a revival in the dollar prompted some buyers to cash in gains in the … Global financial markets will focus on this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, which will be the last under the leadership of Janet Yellen.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver market under fresh selling; Support seen at 38864 - January 30, 2018
- One Ton Pig member named talent buyer for Silver Dollar, Inc. - January 29, 2018
- Futures File: U.S. stocks still sizzle even as dollar dwindles - January 28, 2018