In Monday’s session, the Silver spot price XAG/USD lost traction and declined from $23.25 to $23.00, seeing 0.80% losses on the day. Investors seem to be taking profits after last Friday’s rally, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clears part of Friday’s gains as US yields revive - November 6, 2023
- FOREX-Dollar dips on growing bets Fed rate hikes are over - November 6, 2023
- Used Ford Focus for sale in Silver Lake, OH under $799,979 - November 6, 2023