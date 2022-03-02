Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD falls back to probe $25.00 area as US equities/bond yields recover

Spot silver prices fell back to test the $25.00 level on Wednesday as US stock markets/bond yields recovered. A reassuring message from Fed Chair Powell that the Fed plans to cautiously press ahead …
